UK warns its citizens not to go within 80 Km of the Yemeni Borders

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advised British nationals against “all travel to within 10km of the border with Yemen and against all but essential travel between 10km and 80km of this border”

The United Kingdom’s FCO reported on October 27, 2016 that a “a SCUD Missile was fired from rebel-held territory in Yemen, apparently targeting Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport” Adding that the missile was intercepted by Saudi air defense systems.

The advice continued and listed the recent missile attacks launched from areas under the Houthis control:

“This followed previous missile attacks on 8 October, targeting an air base in Taif; on 9 October landing near an American warship in the Red Sea”

“On 10 October when two missiles were fired into Jizan region along the Saudi/Yemeni border, wounding two foreigners.” And “The previous week, an Emirati-leased ship came under rocket fire in the southern Red Sea and sustained serious damage.”

The advice also warned British nationals who are in Saudi Arabia from a “high threat from terrorism” targeting “westerners” in places like “markets, restaurants and shopping malls.”

“The Saudi authorities have declared ‘out of bounds’ a zone of 20km from the entire northern border of the country, and from the border in the Hafr Al-Batin and Khafji areas in the Eastern Province.” Read the advice.

Indicating the high level of threat the Houthis pose on the Saudi borders and cities close to them.

