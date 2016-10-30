Houthis fire missile into Saudi Depth

Mohammed Abdulsalam, the Houthis spokesperson denied on Friday that the Houthis have targeted the Holy city of Makka confirming that the target was King Abdul Aziz Airport in Jeddah city adding that the aim of such propaganda is to turn the Islamic world against Yemenis.

Saudi Arabia have announced that the Patriot Defense System downed a ballistic missile 65 Km from the Holy City of Makka.

Since the Saudi-led Arab collation campaign begun the Houthis have launched several missiles into Saudi Arabia, but this is the first time a missile reached this deep into Saudi territories.

“Based on confirmed information: after failing [to defend itself] against the Yemeni Army’s Missiles, Saudi Arabia has a plan to target the Holy City of Makka from the border areas with Yemen by missiles similar to those used by Ansar Allah, then accuse them of targeting sacred places and attempting to destroy the Holy Kaaba,” Said A high-level gulf state security official to media outlets.

The Holy City of Makka is 65 km from Jeddah the Houthis declared target.

By claiming that the Houthis have targeted the Holy City of Makka Saudi Arabia is trying to make the Houthis an enemy of the entire Islamic World.

The official Spokesperson of the Yemeni Armed Forces Sharaf Luqman confirmed to the Yemeni News Agency Saba, that “the first targeting of King Abdul Aziz Airport in Jeddah was a success and have achieved its purpose” adding that “it is silliness and hallucinations what the aggression [Saudi Arabia] is propagating by saying we are targeting the Holy City of Makka which we are ready to sacrifice our lives and everything we have to protect”

The Holy city of Makka is located in a desert valley in western Saudi Arabia, it is Islam’s holiest city, as it’s the birthplace of the Prophet Muhammad and the faith of Islam itself. Only Muslims are allowed in the city, with millions arriving for the annual pilgrimage.