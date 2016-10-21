Hassan Zaid: the JMP is a bridge on which political forces can meet

JMP leaders currently in Yemen issued a press release commenting on a recent report issued by the joint committee tasked with investigating the coalition airstrike on Sanaa’s Great Hall that killed 140 on Oct. 8. And other topics.

The press release – that also discussed JMP leaders currently outside of Yemen that have aligned themselves with President Abdu Rabu Mansour Hadi – read: “This report should serve as an impetus for those who have aligned themselves with the Saudi regime, especially those holding JMP leadership positions, to reconsider their position, make use of the General Amnesty Law, work to implement it, and help re-open the necessary channel for bilateral Yemeni talks. These individuals should take part in domestic national reconciliation efforts, especially considering that they have been accused of being partially responsible for the Great Hall massacre, in addition to other massacres and crimes committed by the coalition. Such accusations serve as an indicator of what fate has in store for these individuals, as a result of their allowing themselves to be used as tools by those seeking to engage in warmongering.”



“The cabinet topic concerns Ansar Allah and the General People’s Congress (GPC), they are the ones who agreed on sharing the Higher Political Council and the specialized committees” Said Hassan Mohammed Zaid, General Secretary of Al-Haq Party, when he was asked why the Joint Meeting Parties (JMP) was not invited to take part in the Higher Political Council, during the press conference.



Adding that “I speak Personally when I say we do not desire or we are not keen on participating in the government [The Higher Political Council] considering that power sharing governments, according to our experience, always lead to failures, and the last one was the failure of the National Salvation Cabinet.”

“We noticed in Basindowh’s cabinet that when the simplest disagreement occurred between the JMP themselves or among the JMP and the GPC, their activities would freeze and the cabinet would become paralyzed. Eventually the president was given absolute authority. This model may repeat itself because the mentality of the rulers did not change, we fear that we might not be able to make any changes or effects in the behavior of those who are used to being listened to and on having their way all the time.” Added Zaid Further explaining his position.



Zaid explained that the JMP’s role now is that of a mediator between the political parties “what we are trying to do as JMP in this moment and in this stance is to be a bridge on which political forces can meet” stressing that the political powers backing president Hadi should come back and work with the local politicians and parties “we try to restore the political balance, we try as much as possible to extend our hands or to take the hand that the Higher Political Council has extended by issuing the General Amnesty and extend it to our brothers who have without a doubt started to reconsider their positions whether they are in Riyadh, the UAE, Amman or Egypt”



Regarding the JMPs stance on the ongoing battels and on their relationship with Ansar Allah Zaid said: “we confirm as political parties that we cannot at all tell our brothers in Ansar Allah and the GPC, but Ansar Allah specifically, with all due respect to the great efforts exerted by the GPC, go and fight and we will be sitting here, we are with you and the political system will be with, you and if the situation required that we take up arms we will do that, we are ready to take up arms.”