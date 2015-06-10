One Million Yemenis Displaced and 2,288 people killed Since the Beginning of the Saudi-led Campaign

More than one million people have been displaced across all governorates in Yemen since the Saudi-led coalition started their campaign on the 26th of March, according to the UN.

More than 500,000 of the newly displaced people came from three provinces Hajjah, Ibb, and Al Dalea, said Jens Laerke, a spokesman for the U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

“I don’t know anyone who did not have to flee his home or his city because of the war, many of our friends and families houses have been destroyed, we are now 5 families living in my mother’s small house because Sana’a is relatively safer,” said Mohammed Ahdal who left Hajjah as the conflict got more intense.

The Mayor of Hadramout said that around 39,000 have been registered as “guests” referring to refugees in Hadramout. He said that those displaced in his governorate are suffering from poor medical conditions, as many diseases have spread amongst them especially Dengue fever.

Many civilians have been killed in the conflict including women and children, the UN said that more than 2,288 people have been killed and at least 10,000 others have been injured. “We are living in the time of funerals, we lost 3 of our neighbors in Mualla and my aunt’s husband got shot in Khormaksar , we hear about people dying every day, but the hardest part is that we don’t go to funerals, we can’t properly burry our loved ones or show support to people who lost loved ones,” said Um Fahd, one of the former residents of Mualla district in Aden.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said that 41,000 people have fled the country through the borders, and more than 10,000 refugees are currently in Aboukh coastal camp in Djibouti. “The situation is Djibouti is miserable, when we reached there we were put on the streets, I can’t even call where we stayed in a camp, I left to Malaysia after two days, but the way Yemenis are living there is so humiliating, the stranded Yemenis across different countries need help, said one of the people who fled Yemen through boat last week.