Saudi- Led Warplanes Continue to Strike Military Locations in Sana’a

The Saudi-led coalition are continuing their raids on several military locations in Sana’a. “The warplanes have been hitting military targets since 1:36am, our houses are not far from these locations, there is barely any breaks between the strikes,” said one of the residents in Hansh.

Local sources reported more than 15 strikes on military sites in Mount Attan southwest of Sana’a and a military camp in Bani Hushaish area southeast of Sana’a.

Yesterday’s raids on the armed forces headquarters in the center of the capital left more than 44 dead, and 180 injured, according to the ministry of health. Residents said that many neighboring houses and shops were destroyed in Tahrir area.

Heavy clashes have been reported on the Saudi-Yemeni borders between the Saudi army and Houthi militants. On Saturday Houthis fired a scud missile into Saudi land which was intercepted by two Patriot missiles