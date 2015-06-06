Saudi Army Shot a Scud Missile Fired by Houthis

The Saudi Army shot down a Scud missile fired by Houthi militants at the city of Khamees Mushait on Saturday morning.

The Saudi-led coalition said the missile which was fired early morning was stopped by two Patriot missiles.

Houthi forces shot the missile from the province of Sa’ada which is considered a stronghold for Houthis. Saudi officials declared that they shot down the dock in Sa’ada which the missile was fired from.

The 11-metre-long Scud missile which was fired by Houthis was targeting King Khaled Airbase, according to Houthi media sources.

The battle on the borders overnight were described as the biggest attack on Saudi lands, media sources stated that the forces battling on the Houthis' side belonged to the Republican Guards which are considered one of the strongest units in the army loyal to the Ex President, Ali Abdullah Saleh.

The Scud missile attack comes after 4 Saudi soldiers including an officer were killed on the attack on Jizan and Najran on Friday.

The Saudi-led coalition has been targeting military sites in several provinces in Yemen for more than two months, and military sources say that Houthi forces on the ground still have access to weapons.