Clashes on the Saudi/ Yemeni Border

Saudi media sources reported clashes between the Saudi army and Houthi militants on the bordering mountain of Tuwaileq.

Saudi military sources also said that Houthi forces shelled several locations in Jazan and Najran this morning, while the Saudi army fired back with heavy artillery.

Local sources confirmed that violent clashes broke between Houthi militants and the Saudi army in Al Twal border.

Hundreds of Yemenis and foreigners escaped the conflict in Yemen through Al Twal border, which has been closed for more than two weeks due to the clashes.

“We reached Al Twal and we were waiting for some papers to reach the Saudi borders when the fighting broke between the Houthis and the Saudi Army, a soldier came into the bus and told us to duck down, we were later taken into the camp to avoid the shelling until our papers came through,” said one the Yemenis who fled Sana’a with a group of 21 people in a bus through Al Twal.

The Saudi army used heavy artillery and pounded the areas of Razah and Shada west of Sa’ada province this morning, while warplanes continue to target Houthi military locations in several governorates in Yemen including Shabwa, Ibb, and Sana’a.

In Aden local sources reported that tens of Houthi militants were killed and injured in heavy clashes between Popular Resistance and Houthi militants in Al Mansoura and Sheikh Othman.