Explosions in Sana’a as Coalition Warplanes Target Military Locations

Massive explosions rocked the Yemeni capital, Sana’a at dawn, as Saudi- led coalition warplanes launched raids on several military sites controlled by Houthis and forces loyal to the Ex-President, Ali Abdullah Saleh including the transportation military camp and the First Armored Division.

Local sources reported that the coalition warplanes bombed two trucks loaded with arms and rockets in the transportation camp and were being prepared to leave to Sa’ada.

“We jumped out of bed, the explosions were huge, we went to the street with our pajamas from fear, we were scared the building will fall on our heads, “ said one of the residents. A university student living in the area also said, “The windows shattered in two bedrooms , and after things calmed down we went up to the roof, we couldn’t see anything the whole area was filled with thick smoke.”

Almaseera TV channel belonging to the Houthis reported that there were causalities in the raids targeting the transportation military camp near the Ministry of Information but did not give any numbers.

Coalition aircrafts are still hovering around the capital, while Houthi militants continue to fire anti-aircrafts munitions.