Washington confirms: US Diplomats Met with Houthi Representatives in Oman

The US confirmed on Tuesday for the first time that senior diplomats met with Houthi representatives in the Omani capital, Muscat.

The State Department said that their diplomats met with the Houthis last week to discuss solutions for the conflict in Yemen and push for the release of the American prisoners.

“We used that meeting to reinforce our view that there can only be a political solution to the conflict in Yemen, and that all parties, including the Houthi, should commit to participation in the U.N.-led political process,” said the State Department spokeswoman, Marie Harf.

Wall Street Journal reveled earlier, according to sources that the collation had agreed to the request of the US government to send the Houthi delegation including the head of the Houthi political council, Saleh Al Sammad and the Houthi Spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam to Oman.