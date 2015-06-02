Ongoing Clashes in the city of Taiz

The Saudi-led coalition launched new air strikes in Taiz on Tuesday morning targeting locations belonging to the Republican Guards where forces loyal to the Ex-President Ali Abdulla Saleh are stationed.

Local sources said that violent clashes between Popular Resistance and Houthi militants backed by forces loyal to the Ex-President are still ongoing in the area surrounding the mountain of Jarra, which is under the control of Popular Resistance.

Medical sources in Taiz said that 5 people have been killed and at least 15 have been injured in the ongoing clashes in the city, most of them were civilians. Locals said that Houthi militants bombed various neighborhoods in Taiz, including Al Thawra Hospital.