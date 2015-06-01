A Ship Carrying Grain and Food Unable to Dock in Aden

A ship carrying food and grain for 60,000 Yemenis was unable to dock in the port of Aden and was re-routed to the port of Hodeida because of the fighting, according to U.N. officials.

Local sources in the port of Aden said that it would have been very risky because the clashes were intense near the port, they also said that Houthi militants attacked the ship, “Houthis were continuously shelling, we saw missiles flying towards the ship, it could have been unintentional due to the chaotic situation, but I doubt, it looked like they did not want it to stop in the port,” said one of the workers in the port.

Houthi forces are in control of all the roads coming into Aden, and have been denying access of food supplies from other provinces into the city, according to local sources. However, U.N. officials said that they will try to deliver the aid by road if the security situation allows them to.

Yemenis is various areas are in serious need for food and water, and Aden has been one of the cities which is considered a great challenge for aid workers to operate in and for supplies to be delivered to. Residents in Aden are living in fear as the fighting becomes more intense not to mention living under the heat and humidity with no electricity, running water, food, or petrol.