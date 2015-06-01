Heavy Explosions Reported in Sana’a, Hodeida, and Sa’ada

Saudi-led warplanes targeted several military sites controlled by Houthi militants and forces loyal to the Ex- President, Ali Abdulla Saleh in the Capital Sana’a, Hodeida west of the country, and Sa’ada, the home base of Houthis.

In Sana’a, the coalition launched raids on a location belonging to the 10th Brigade- Air Defense, located west of Sana’a International Airport.

“We haven’t slept or left the house in days, we can see rockets flying in the sky,” said Wahid Alomari who lives close to the airport.

The strikes also bombed Al Nahdain Mountain, the area of Faj Attan, and Nuqom Mountain. Locals reported massive explosions, “it looked like the mountain was on fire, we heard a series of explosions that lasted almost 2 hours,” said one of the residents living in an apartment overlooking Nuqom Mountain.

In Hodeida, locals reported heavy explosions near Hodeida Airport, as the Saudi-led coalition warplanes bombed several military locations belonging to the Air Defense.

The raids also targeted several areas in the province of Sa’ada which is on the Saudi borders and is considered a stronghold for Houthis.

On the ground local sources said that the fighting between Houthi forces and Popular Resistance continue in Al Dalea and Taiz.