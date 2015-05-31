American Prisoners Held by Houthi Forces

At least 4 Americans are imprisoned by Houthi forces in Yemen. A report by the Washington Post said that the hostages are believed to be held in a prison the capital Sana’a, which has been taken over by Houthi militants last September.

US officials said that three of the Americans were working in the private sector, and none of them were US government employees. One of the hostages was meant to be released, but Houthis decided to withdraw this decision after knowing that he has been travelling without a permit to sensitive locations in Yemen including Abyan province in the south.

The identity of the prisoners have not yet been revealed and the Washington Post said that they are withholding some information about the prisoners at the request of US officials and the relatives who are concerned for their safety.

The imprisoned Americans are among dozens of Americans still remaining in Yemen. Sana’a has been repeatedly targeted by a Saudi-led coalition warplanes that are targeting military bases and Houthi locations within the capital.