Taiz: Saudi-led Coalition targets the Special Security Camp

The Saudi-led coalition targeted several locations controlled by Houthi militants and forces loyal to the Ex- President, Ali Abdulla Saleh in the province of Taiz on Sunday morning.

Local sources said that the raids targeted the Special Security Camp, “Popular Resistance surrounded the camp yesterday and have been trying to regain the camp from Houthis for a while now.”

Residents said that Houthi reinforcement arrived earlier today to the area surrounding the Special Security headquarters which has been witnessing heavy clashes between the Popular Resistance and Houthi militants since yesterday.

Intensive raids were also launched on AlQahera (Cairo) historical fort which Houthis have been controlling, the fort was built in the 10th century BC.

Hospitals and medical clinics in the center of the city reported that they have admitted tens of injured people since yesterday.