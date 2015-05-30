More than 40,000 Yemeni Workers Corrected their Residence Status in Saudi Arabia

The General Passport Department revealed that the total number of Yemenis who corrected their status in all centers across the kingdom exceeded 40,000 people, while the Yemeni consulates in Saudi issued more than 270,000 personal documents for Yemenis wishing to correct their residence status.

Around one million illegal Yemeni workers in Saudi Arabia are in the process of correcting their residence and working status. The correcting procedures started on the 10th of May and will continue to the 7th of July.

A special card is granted to those who are correcting their status which allows them to work and commute within the country without any problems.

Official records state that around 860,000 Yemenis are legally residing in Saudi, most of them working in manual occupations, while around one million are illegally working in the country.

According to the new system, a Saudi citizen has the right to sponsor 5 Yemeni workers, and organizations can hire Yemenis up to 10% of their total number of employees.

The records also showed that Yemenis in Saudi annually transfer around 4$ billion to their families back home.