Port of Mukalla Ready for Full Operation

According to officials, the port of Mukalla is completely ready to operate as normal.

A ship from Oman arrived on Thursday night carrying 9361 tonnes of bulk subsidiary cement, and a ship carrying fuel is scheduled to arrive in the next two days.

Last week, a ship emptied 151 containers carrying food including rice, sugar, milk and medical supplies including dialysis medicines.

Workers in the port say that the flow of ships in the past week confirms the ports’ readiness to receive many more in the near future.

Mr. Saleh Salem Qu'aiti from the Yemen Arabian Sea Ports Corporation said,” the port has received in the last period a group of ships which have been carrying diesel, cement, and food; all marine operations went smoothly.”