Residents Suffer from Continuous Shelling in Taiz

Violent clashes have been reported in Taiz between the Popular Resistance and Houthi militants backed up by forces loyal to the Ex- President Ali Abdulla Saleh today.

5 people have been reported dead and tens were injured after being hit by a shell at a popular local market in Taiz.

Residents in the center of the city said that continuous shelling was seen in various neighborhoods,”2 shells hit my grandfather’s house which is very close to our home, thank God they all moved to our house few days ago,” Khaled Salah who lives on Jamal Street said.

Many clinics and sections in hospitals closed down due to the lack of staff and fuel. A doctor in a clinic in the center of Taiz said,” We don’t have the capacity to continue, the wounded reach our clinic expecting us to save them and we can’t do anything for the, we don’t have enough doctors, nurses or volunteers, and we don’t have electricity, beds, or medicine, it’s horrible.”

Many families have fled to villages and rural areas to avoid the clashes, “Yes there is no electricity or water but at least we don’t hear sounds of explosions, it’s been really difficult for my children,” said Um Ahmed who fled to AlArrooq village.